Agents from the Customs and Border Protection Office at the border fence in El Paso, Texas. (MARK LAMBIE / AP)

The United States Office of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) broke the law when it wasted resources allocated to caring for migrants on items like SUVs, motorboats and its police dog program, according to a federal investigation released Thursday. .

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) indicated in a report that CBP wasted part of the $ 112 million that was allocated to it on an emergency basis for “consumables and medical care” during the large increase of illegal border crossings in 2019.

In a statement to The Associated Press, CBP said it has fully cooperated with GAO in the investigation. He noted that the agency charged the incorrect account for a small subset of expenses from fiscal year 2019.

“We are working to detail all of those expenses and correct our accounts as recommended by GAO. We emphasize that — and GAO’s opinion does not imply otherwise — all CBP payments were for legitimate purposes related to the agency’s operations and the care of those in our custody; the identified violations are technical in nature and corrective action will be taken quickly, ”CBP wrote.

During the spring and summer of 2019 there was an extraordinary increase in border crossings. In May, the Border Patrol detained almost 133,000 people on the southern border. The numbers began to decline afterward, but by the end of the fiscal year on September 30, the agency had apprehended 851,508 people.

There were abundant reports of poor medical care and abuse. Several minors and adults died that fiscal year in Border Patrol custody, including a 16-year-old boy who died of the flu in a cell in Texas without anyone noticing for several hours.

Due to increased arrivals, Congress allocated an additional $ 708 million to CBP to « establish and operate migrant care and processing facilities, » and $ 112 million for « consumables and medical care. »

Part of the money spent on medical care and consumables – things like hygiene and baby items – was spent on the canine program, off-road vehicles, cross-country motorcycles, modernization of computer equipment, cleaning services, and boats, among other things, according to The report.

Democratic Rep. Bennie G. Thompson censured the agency and said it violated the law.

« This callous disregard for the law is yet another example of this government’s continued failure to meet its obligations to provide humane conditions and medical care to the migrants under its care, » it said in a statement.