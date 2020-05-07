         Customize your Android to the fullest by changing the look of volume controls with Ultra Volume

The design of the volume controls varies between different Android devices, it all depends on the system version and also the manufacturer. By default you cannot change its design, but there are applications suitable for the task, such as Ultra Volume: with it you can customize the volume controls to adapt them to those of iOS, MIUI and many other styles.

If Android has a good thing as a system is that Google has always allowed customization that is not seen in any other mobile OS. We can change the entire aspect of the phone or tablet by downloading a launcher, for example; vary the icons by installing a new pack; There is even the option of customizing specific system elements such as the navigation bar or the volume controls. Do you want to modify the design of these volume adjustments? We have the perfect app for it: Ultra Volume.

Completely change volume controls

The mentioned controls are the vertical level bars that are displayed on the screen when pressing the relevant volume buttons. In addition, Android allows you to extend the levels for the different types of volume: the multimedia, the calls, notifications and also the alarm. The set can be adapted to different graphic styles that depend on the phone’s custom layer and also on the Android version; thereby achieving a different experience that may not match your tastes.

The best thing about Ultra Volume is that it allows you to completely change the design of the volume controls to assume the style of another layer or version of Android, even another system: the application also provides the controls of an iPhone with personalization, for example. And without the adjustments being complicated, one of the most positive aspects of Ultra Volume: once the service is activated, you just have to choose the design you prefer.

Ultra Volume lacks strange permissions as it only needs two: access to do not disturb mode (to control the phone ringing) and accessibility tools (to impersonate volume keys). Once both permissions have been granted you just have to choose the style you prefer: select it and your mobile will have changed appearance when deploying volume controls, both from the system menus and by pressing the physical buttons of the device.

In addition to customizing the interface design, the application offers extra tools with which to improve the operation of the volume controls. Different displacements, the time the controls will remain on the screen, choosing whether or not they will appear expanded, block applications so controls are not deployed custom and there is even the possibility of choosing the interface colors. All in a very well designed application, with dark mode and minimalist cut.

Ultra Volume is an application that includes ads and offers in-app purchases to unlock all features (2.29 euros). It has no cost to download and offers many of the styles at no cost.

Ultra Volume: Custom Slider control & themes

Share



Customize your Android to the fullest by changing the look of volume controls with Ultra Volume