Watchsmith is one of those apps that seems complex at first. But that as soon as you investigate inside you are surprised at the amount of possibilities it offers. We are facing an app that allows customize the complications of Apple Watch to the maximum, with an additional nut turn. With this app you can schedule a time for complications to change automatically.

A world of “complicated” complications

As we have seen on other occasions, complications are an element that comes from traditional horology. The Apple Watch incorporates them in different spheres, increasing the possibilities and utility of the device on the wrist. Developers can add their own, expanding their app, but we have rarely seen such a wide variety of complications.

While a traditional watch requires a complex gear system to offer different date and time information, these restrictions do not exist in an electronic device. The Apple Watch is a like a canvas on which to show what we want, opening a horizon of possibilities. This is where Watchsmith comes in.

This app is in itself an authentic toolbox for your wrist. While the rest of apps that incorporate complications for the watch settle for one or two, Watchsmith has 38 (with a total of 12 paid, which we’ll talk about later). And each of them can be customized.

For this, we must go to the app that we download on the iPhone. From it, we will be presented with the six types of spheres in which we can incorporate one of the complications (the app is in English):

A selection of complications within Watchsmith, where we find some of payment.

Infograph circle: they are the “round” complications that we find inside the infographic spheres.

Infograph corner: in these same spheres, they are the ones found in the corners.

Infograph top: to personalize the complication in the upper part of the interior of the sphere.

Infograph large – Found on spheres that have a large, elongated complication.

Modular small: for those spheres where the complications are small squares.

X-large – Lets you add a complication in this area.

Among the complications that we can incorporate we find different types of dates, times, appointment calendar, activity (with calories, minutes and standing separately), weather, tides and astronomy. The interesting thing is that we can customize several of them in the same hole and rotate according to the schedule.

In the last days I have been adjusting my use of these complications so that in the first hour it shows me the minutes of activity in the first hour, the calories after and at the end of the day the standing hours. So I know how each of these variables goes throughout the day, adjusted to the hours when I usually meet the goal (difficult in the case of calories from confinement).

App on the Watch, privacy and subscription

The Apple Watch also has its own app. Although obviously, it doesn’t allow you to customize complications from here for own physical limitations of the watch. In it we come across a kind of repository of functions of other apps, such as activity, time, calendar, astronomy and even a game (a kind of Pong that is played with the crown).

In my case, I have not found a great utility to the clock app. I find the standard apps that Apple Watch already incorporates much more suitable.

Regarding privacy, Watchsmith requires access to our health, activity, calendar and location data. In its Privacy Policy, the app indicates that the use of this data is made within the device to display the necessary information. The developer does not collect them and only share the location to obtain the tidal and weather data.

One of the main drawbacks of Watchsmith is that the app is intended for Series 4 and Series 5 due to the extra screen size they offer

And this is where we come to the subscription. Watchsmith is free to download and most of its features are free. Nevertheless, things like tides or weather they represent a recurring cost to the developer. Hence, it has decided that these and other features are paid.

As we say, Watchsmith is free. To access all its functions, a 1.99 euro subscription per month or 19.99 euros per year. With this payment, in addition, the developer ensures to keep the app and go adding functions new from time to time. We hope that in the future this will suppose the complications support of other apps in some format.