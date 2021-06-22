Customers who left without paying $ 70 kidnap and assault a waitress in New Jersey



Some of the suspects.

Photo: Washington Township Police / Courtesy

Five people kidnapped and assaulted a waitress after she chased them for leaving without paying a $ 70 debt, the police reported New Jersey.

Washington Township Police reported that the waitress, a 20-year-old girl who works at the restaurant “Nifty Fifty’s”, ran off chasing the group who left without paying, around 11:15 pm on Saturday.

The waitress tried to stop them, but the group put her in a car White Dodge Durango and they took her away. “They put her in the vehicle and assaulted her inside,” municipality police chief Patrick Gurcsik told ABC News. “The vehicle headed north on Route 42, made a U-turn and continued south toward Monroe Township, and they pushed her out of the vehicle ”, detailed.

The unidentified waitress ran back to the restaurant and called the police. Suffered bruising and a possible concussion. Security footage showed the group walking away from the restaurant. Police have urged employees to record the license plate of any customer who tries to flee without paying. “Do not pursue the accused suspects or confront them yourself,” Gurcsik said.

No arrests have been announced. The police ask anyone with information to call 856-589-0330 ext. 1160 or write to the email mdlongfellow@pd.twp.washington.nj.us