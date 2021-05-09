customer service telephones and emails

Problems with Netflix? These are the phone numbers and email addresses that you should have on hand in order to receive help.

From a forgotten password, even problems when playing series or movies: there are many reasons why you might need contact Netflix for help. But what is the most effective way to do it?

Let’s go over all the ways to contact Netflix customer service for technical assistance. Telephone numbers, email addresses and frequent questions about the service that will help you solve your problems.

Netflix help website

If you need quick help about some aspect of Netflix, you can access the Netflix official help page, called “Help Center”.

There, you can find frequently asked questions about topics such as Connection issues or from reproduction, how to update your Netflix payment method, devices compatible with the platform or tips to protect the account and control who can access which type of content. You can also learn to cancel your Netflix account, change your email address or find out what the notices mean that appear on certain occasions in the streaming service application.

Contact Netflix for help

If none of the FAQs on the Netflix help page can solve your problems, you always can contact Netflix for first-hand information and help.

There are several different ways to contact Netflix, which you can do both from the mobile dome from the computer.

Netflix online help chat

One of the fastest and most effective ways to contact Netflix it is through live chat that the company offers in its help center.

You can access the Netflix help chat from your computer Through the platform’s website, accessing from the link that we leave below these lines.

If you want you can also use Netflix help chat from mobile. To do this, you just have to follow a few simple steps:

Open the Netflix application on your mobile or tablet. Tap on the profile image in the upper right corner of the screen. Tap on “Help” in the menu at the bottom. Finally, tap on “Chat” and then , about “Chat now”.

Netflix chat has a time out, which will vary depending on the number of people requesting assistance, and the number of agents available. Therefore, it is possible that sometimes you have to wait longer than normal so you can get help with your Netflix problems.

Netflix support phone number

In addition to live chat, Netflix also offers a support phone number from which to get help.

The Netflix technical support phone number is 900 943 249, and it is available from 10:00 to 22:00 Spanish time in Spanish. In the case of English language support, it is available through the same phone number twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week.

In addition, you do not need to remember the phone number if you have the Netflix application installed on your mobile. You just have to follow these steps to phone Netflix:

Open the Netflix application on your mobile or tablet. Tap on the profile image in the upper right corner of the screen. Tap on “Help” in the menu at the bottom. Finally, tap on “Call” and then , about “Call now”.

Whichever option you choose, please note that Netflix will give you a six-digit code that you will have to enter at the time indicated, to receive more personalized attention. Don’t forget to write down the number.

On the other hand, it is necessary to mention that, if you make the call through the Netflix app, this will take place for free via Internet.

Netflix support email

Unfortunately, Netflix does not offer a support email to be able to contact the company by e-mail. If you need help, you will have to use one of the methods described in the previous sections.

Related topics: Apps, Netflix

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to know about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all