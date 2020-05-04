Client leaves $ 1,300 tip to support restaurant in Texas against coronavirus. The lights were on and the tables were set at Frog & The Bull on Friday when the restaurant in Austin, Texas welcomed its customers.

Miami World / CNN

It was already an unforgettable day for the owner David Fernández, who for weeks had waited to reopen after the order of confinement for coronavirus was lifted.

But the welcome gift from a customer made the restaurant’s comeback even more special for Fernández and his employees.

A man and his family, who had visited the restaurant before, ordered a filet mignon, scallops, grilled steak and other products on Friday. The account came out at a sizable $ 337. But then the customer asked his waiter to charge him double.

The waiter, Josh Pikoff, 18, had never received such a request, so he brought Fernández to help him.

“He said charge me twice for everything and I asked him: ‘Are you sure?'” Fernández recalled: “He said yes.”

But after the customer received his updated account with the double charge, he added a tip of $ 300 for Pikoff and another $ 1,000 “for the house,” according to an image in the account. His total was $ 2,029.

“I was really surprised at first because I didn’t understand why he was giving it to me,” Pikoff told CNN. “But he said he was extremely grateful that we had opened up and put ourselves at risk to serve the community.”

“I really didn’t know what to say,” Fernández told CNN. “He was extremely generous and impressed me a lot.”

The Frog & The Bull, an Iberian-inspired tapas restaurant, wasn’t even five months old when the coronavirus pandemic led to an early closure on St. Patrick’s Day.

Like most of the restaurant industry in the United States, the restaurant was hit hard due to the coronavirus crisis, and Fernández had to fire most of its employees.

The decimated staff tried to keep the restaurant running with a takeaway and delivery menu. But the momentum the restaurant had gained in its first five months was lost, and Fernández said he and his staff were “struggling to survive, literally from payroll to payroll.”

“We literally reinvented ourselves overnight from a fancy casual dining establishment to what I told my executive chef that it had to be a food truck without wheels,” said Fernandez.

So when the Texas confinement order expired on April 30 and the stores began reopening on Friday, Fernández was excited.

“We were well prepared to handle all the guidelines,” he said. “For example, we can only accommodate a maximum capacity of 25%, so we have a very strict seating scheme that was intended to keep people safe.”

The generous client’s extra money will help the restaurant recover with its bills, Fernández said.

Although he does not know more details about the client, Fernández said he will ensure that the client is well served the next time he goes.