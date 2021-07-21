Customer expectations of digital services are on the rise | News | Communications

Customers’ expectations of digital services are increasing.

The use of digital applications and services by consumers has exploded since the start of the pandemic. This is how the latest report reveals App Attention Index from Cisco AppDynamics, which analyzes the digital behaviors of more than 13,000 consumers in 11 countries.

Since the beginning of 2020, consumers have a high digital dependence, altering the way they relate to brands to consume goods and services. In fact, today they use 30% more applications than before the pandemic, including tools to connect with family and friends, entertainment, news, food, fashion, telemedicine, or online banking. Y 76% say their expectations of digital services have increased.

The study also reveals that users they don’t accept a bad experience with applications. Six out of ten automatically blame the app and to the brand regardless of the source of the performance problem: slow loading of pages, downtime, security flaws, or even external factors such as technical problems with third-party services.

A) Yes, 92% of respondents expect digital services to perform consistently and reliably, while seven out of ten (72%) consider that it is the responsibility of the brand to ensure that the service or digital application works perfectly.

Brand loyalty

Consumers also rely on digital applications and services to navigate their daily lives. The majority (85%) affirm that they are a fundamental part of their day-to-day life, and 84% consider that they have helped them overcome the pandemic.

In addition, 72% thank the brands that invested in digital, and 67% feel more loyal to those who reinforced the quality of the digital service. Thus, almost six out of ten (57%) affirm that brands have only one chance to impress with their digital experiences before they decide to switch providers.

“Consumers are no longer satisfied with anything that is not a perfect digital experience,” he says. Linda Tong, vice president and CEO of Cisco AppDynamics. “Technologists have the enormous task of delivering a ‘full application experience’ to users on their first interaction. AppDynamics is the only vendor that can help them meet user expectations through Cisco’s comprehensive visibility and analytics capabilities, helping them visualize, understand, and optimize what is happening inside and outside of their IT architecture. “