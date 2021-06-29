Custom Foot Insoles: Differences Between Them

Share

Tweet

Share

Share

E-mail

Many people need soft insoles to improve the steps or correct the problems that have been appearing in your feet. It can also be useful to relieve pain or prevent future injuries and pathologies, which is why they have become a perfect medical-orthopedic tool within the field of podiatry.

Beyond the generic templates that we find anywhere, if we have a problem to deal with it is best to go to a podiatrist. There they will make us a specific diagnosis and they will manufacture us completely customized insoles according to our foot and our ailments.

Features of custom templates

The podiatrist templates they are, after all, the best treatment for feet that need some kind of help. They are the only ones who can give a reliable diagnosis about your problem and who can prescribe any treatment.

This type of templates, made expressly for the patient, allows podiatry experts to treat the specific pathology of the foot: tendinitis, plantar fasciitis, synovitis, metatarsalgia … Everything to improve the footprint and movement of the entire body.

It works with materials of the highest quality, such as EVA, resins and polypropylene or carbon and glass fibers. Different blends and alloys make the final compound strong, comfortable and adaptive. It’s more, it is important not to remove the figure of the podiatrist once we have our templates. He will be the person responsible for monitoring how our foot is evolving and making the appropriate adjustments to the insole or treatment.

Differences between custom and generic templates

It may be that, faced with a minor ailment that we do not give importance to, we prefer to go anywhere to buy a pre-made template to avoid a medical visit. This is a big mistake, because we can incur an even greater injury for not treating our problem in time.

The main difference between both formats is that the generic ones are manufactured based on a standard model, with some elements incorporated depending on the pathology to be treated. But no two feet are the same, so they will never exactly fit our problem.

In fact, the most common is that these unspecific insoles are more a remedy to rest the foot than to correct an injury. However, custom insoles exactly follow the instructions of a chartered podiatrist to adapt to the footprint and pathology of a patient.

In addition, we must be aware of the manufacturing method of each of them. The same processes will not be followed and the same type of material will not be used. Generic insoles tend to have a very short shelf life and are not guaranteed to be used throughout the entire treatment. Sweat, use itself or a specific shoe can damage and modify the insole and aggravate the injury or force other parts of the body.

As you see, Going to a podiatrist is the most convenient when we have an ailment to treat. This specialist will determine the type of injury we have, how we can solve or correct it and whether or not we need personalized templates. We will thus be fixing our present and preventing our future.