Cush Jumbo and Delroy Lindo will return in the fifth season of ‘The Good Fight’. It was previously announced that both performers will be leaving the series after its fourth season, although neither of them was able to say goodbye to their characters and viewers properly.

And it is that we remember that the production of said fourth season ended abruptly in March of last year due to the pandemic, and that it was not possible to finish filming its last three episodes.

Both Jumbo and Lindo will appear as “special guests” in the first episode of the next season, and in this way to give an appropriate ending, both to their respective characters and to the viewers of this production of CBS All Access (now renamed Paramount + ).

“We could not be more grateful that Delroy and Cush return in season 5 to finish their respective story arcs,” said the creators and writers of the series, Robert and Michelle King, in a statement collected by TVLine. “We adore the actors and their characters, and we are delighted to give the audience the opportunity to say goodbye to them.

The fourth season premiered on Movistar + a year ago, on April 9, 2020, simultaneously with the United States, being one of our featured premieres of that month of April. It ended with the broadcast of its seventh episode (three less than planned) on May 28, 2020.

Christine Baranski will once again lead the cast of a fifth season already filming in which we will also see other regulars of the series such as Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Nyambi Nyambi, Michael Boatman, Hugh Dancy or John Larroquette.

Along with them and as the main novelties, names like Mandy Patinkin (‘Homeland’) or Charmaine Bingwa (‘Dark boxes’).