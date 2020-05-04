Last week, the young Spanish actress Ester Expósito, known for her role as Clara Rosón in the series ‘Élite’, she became a true phenomenon of social networks after posting a short video on his Instagram profile in which he appeared dancing reggaeton (specifically, the song ‘El Efecto’ by Rauw Alejandro and Chencho Corleone) in a room in his house.

The interpreter from Madrid was already famous in our country, but her suggestive skeleton movements have catapulted her to the top in just a matter of days: It is already the Spanish with the largest number of followers on the social network, with more than 19.7 million. His highly commented publication, which has already harvested more than 40 million reproductions, has led to many people are encouraged to share their own imitation of the actress’s dance.

And among all of them, we must highlight the one starring Marina Llorca. Llorca is a plus size model based in Marbella who, apart from dedicating herself to the world of fashion, also works as a graphic designer. He has won two NYX Face Awards and has more than 112,000 followers on social networks.

As well, The young woman has decided to record herself by perfectly tracing each of Expósito’s movements, and her video did not take long to conquer social networks. “I could not resist giving everything myself also with this perreo of @ester_exposito 😏 I imagine there will be a #EsterExpositoChallenge out there but I have done it to remove shame and stigma. Now more than ever you have to come up and feel powerful. With your great body, BE IT AS IT IS“he has written in the accompanying text, before adding the following:” When I am in my shortfinch I am going to put it in a loop “.

The comments left in the publication have applauded the model’s initiative: “The rhythm and flow do not depend on the body type, it is proven!”, “You are wonderful! And it fascinates me that you have it so clear”, “You seem to me a goddess !!”, “What a great lesson”, have expressed their fans. Llorca, in addition, wanted to make it clear that “there is no better or worse” in terms of bodies, and another user corroborated it: “Different but equally incredible”.