Curves out !, Daniella Chávez in attractive green bodysuit

Curves out !, Daniella Chávez in attractive green body | Instagram

His most famous curves out! The beautiful Daniella Chávez caught sighs from all sides when she became the warrior Cammy from Street Fighter, something that excited her followers. The Chilean singer She wore an attractive green bodysuit that left her most pronounced curves out of the dressing room.

The beautiful Daniella decided that she would give life to this famous video game character for a Halloween night and the truth is that her choice continues to be applauded by Internet users. In his official Instagram account you can find photographs of Chávez with this spectacular outfit.

Daniella Chávez followed exactly what was necessary to bring Cammy to life. A pair of braids in her blonde hair and a red beret were part of the accessories; High boots and gloves also complemented the green body that looked impressive in the silhouette of The Bride of the America’s Cup.

It may interest you: In mini ribbon, Daniella Chávez boasts results and more than that

The model and influencer did not hesitate to share in the same publication a drawing of the character, where her followers could see that she looked just like the exotic Street Fighter character. You surely captured every eye in your path with that outfit.

It may interest you: Charms up !, Andrea Legarreta challenges the 50 with curves

LOOK AT BEAUTIFUL DANY HERE

The sports commentator shared one more photograph where she placed some humor, ensuring that many thought more than Cammy when they observed her with a red beret, last name Chávez and the character’s military style.

It may interest you: “Why are you so filthy”, Celia Lora responds with her face

The beauty Daniella Chavez He consistently shares self-improvement messages and advice for his followers. She herself is an example of self-improvement, since she recently shared with pleasure having bought a luxurious truck, when, she pointed out, a few years ago what she worried about was ending the day with some money to be able to eat.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Currently, Chávez’s beauty and charisma has positioned her as a successful influencer, in addition to having ventured into television and captured the hearts of Mexicans through Televisa.