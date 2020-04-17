A judge accepts a class action lawsuit against the founder of Tesla

It comes from investors affected by its announcement to privatize the company 2018

A U.S. federal judge has accepted a class action lawsuit from shareholders affected by Elon Musk’s 2018 announcement when he said he wanted to privatize Tesla. In fact, that same fact has already earned him a fraud accusation from the Securities and Exchange Commission, which Musk was fined $ 20 million and resigned as chairman of the company’s board.

“I am considering privatizing Tesla at a rate of $ 420 a share. Funding secured.” Elon Musk posted this message on his Twitter account on August 7, 2018, but never kept his word. What it did cause was a “market disruption” according to the Securities and Exchange Commission, because the value of the share shot up 6% in a single day, while the amount promised was much higher than the price at that time, about $ 350.

Under pressure from the shareholders, Musk reached an agreement with the Commission that allowed him to settle the matter without admitting or denying the allegations of the same. The pledge included a $ 40 million fine, with Musk sentenced to pay $ 20 million of his personal fortune and Tesla another $ 20 million from the company’s coffers. Elon also resigned as chairman of the board and agreed not to be eligible for the position for a period of three years, until September 2021.

Almost two years later, the ‘secured financing’ tweet returns like a boomerang. A federal judge in the United States has dismissed a motion by Tesla to stop a class action lawsuit against Elon Musk, which can now proceed. The lawsuit contends that investors lost a lot of money when the share value plummeted when Musk was found to be unable to keep his word to privatize the company.

The trial is not yet dated.

Am considering taking Tesla private at $ 420. Funding secured. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018

Tesla argued in his motion that Elon Musk posted his tweet as a “potential investor,” not as Tesla’s chief executive. But the judge in question has noted that Musk “was speaking as the company’s chief executive officer,” noting that “in November 2013, Tesla formally notified investors that it would use Musk’s Twitter account as a formal means of communication to transmit additional company information to investors. ”

“The rise and fall of Tesla’s stock price coincided over time with allegedly false and misleading pronouncements, all within two weeks, suggesting that Mr. Musk’s false comments were the immediate cause,” reads the judge.

