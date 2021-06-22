1/4

Curves competition between Kim Kardashian and Kyllie Jenner? | .

Kim Kardashian is currently 41 years old | .

Kylie Jenner is the younger sister of the clan | .

Curves competition between Kim Kardashian and Kyllie Jenner? | .

Fans of both the socialite Kim Kardashian as her best-looking sister businesswoman 23 years old Kylie jenner They were looking to identify which of the two sisters looks much better in their figure in a bathing suit, will it be a competition between them?

Despite the difference in ages, both look spectacular, although it should be noted and it is no secret that both Kim kardashian like Kylie Jenner they have gone through certain cosmetic fixes to enhance their appearance as a celebrity.

As for the still wife of Kanye west She is known as “the queen of surgeries” because she started in this practice from a very young age, although she has been through the scalpel several times, she has managed to maintain her essence and beautiful face.

Also read: Curves outside !, Daniella Chávez in attractive green body

On the other hand, her younger sister Kylie Jenner, although today she is an extremely beautiful woman, her face looked something different a couple of years ago, there are people who claimed all these changes had been made to replace her older sister, as they commented on one of the episodes of KUWTK.

Although the relationship between the two is not as loving as with their other sisters, the two get along very well and have exquisite tastes in terms of fashion, which is why a publication was recently shared on Instagram where they both appear in swimsuits Similar.

It may interest you: The best of her OnlyFans, Demi Rose launches exclusive preview

Red and white were the combinations we found in the post, which is an edit so that they appear to be together.

Kim Kardashian arrives in a high neck top with short sleeves and a front closure, down a tiny white piece, this particular photo was shared on May 17 a few weeks ago on her official Instagram account.

She is on a beach as can be seen in the publication she made a few weeks ago, thanks to the fact that this new photo that was shared is cropped and it is hardly noticeable.

Also read: Enjoying the sea, Jem Wolfie poses in an orange swimsuit

As for his younger sister and the rapper’s ex-partner Travis scott She is wearing the same colors as her, only her swimsuit on the top, which is red, also has a striking stone necklace, somewhat long and golden in color.

It seems that Kylie is enjoying the garden of her house near her pool, thinking about it more thoroughly because it would be rare to see her on the beach with such an ostentatious necklace to bathe, don’t you think.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE COQUETA PUBLICATION.

In the Instagram account where the photos were shared, they ask the followers who they prefer if Kim or her younger sister Kylie, so far she has little more than 2,000 red hearts, this because the account is followed by a just over 200 thousand people.

If either of the two sisters had made a similar publication immediately, it would have at least one million like’s, since both have more than 200 million followers on their respective Instagram accounts, Kim has 230 million as for Kylie 242 million respectively.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Although the younger sister of the Kardashian Jenner clan to this day is the one who has the largest number of followers on her social networks, the crown for being the largest representative of the family continues to be held by Kim and will surely have it for a long time.

Among the comments that are around 100, we find that most of them prefer Kim Kardashian, perhaps precisely because of the popularity that she acquired when Kylie was still a child, and that her beauty has not yet been overshadowed by anyone.