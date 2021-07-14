Curves are coming for Benfica

07/14/2021 at 12:51 PM CEST

Arnau blanch

Trouble is brewing in Da Luz. Benfica faces a sports and institutional crisis that augurs an uncertain future for the most successful club in Portugal. The bad season of Lisbon in the Liga NOS (they will have to play the previous phase to play the Champions League), already predicted that the footballing health of a club accustomed to selling its stars to the greats of Europe every year does not go through his best moment.

So much so that for the first time in years no big sale is anticipated in Da Luz. And it is that with the stock movement stopped, it becomes imperative and indispensable in order to save the economy of the Lisbon club.

Accustomed to selling in large quantities in recent years (Carlos Vinicius, João Felix, Renato Sanches, Rubén Dias, Semedo, Ederson …), it seems that now there is little to scratch. Only the Brazilian Everton and the Portuguese Rafa Silva have some sign in EuropeBut neither of them has a market value of more than 25 million euros.

Mess with the signing of João Mário

And the problems do not end here. And it is that the recent signing of João Mário from Inter Milan has caused his former club, Sporting de Portugal, bring to light a statement that has served the controversy.

Specifically, it is explained that Sporting and Inter had an agreement on a possible transfer of João Mario. If the player was sold to a Portuguese club, Inter had to pay 30 million euros. However, the Italian club has first terminated the contract before selling it to Benfica.

Diego Costa could be the next to arrive

It seems that problems are piling up in Da Luz’s offices. But it seems that less controversy is going to cause the possible next signing of Benfica, and that is Diego Costa is still without a team since last winter.

In principle the Turkish Besiktas was the best placed to take over the services of the Spanish-Brazilian striker, but now from Portugal they would have taken the lead.

According to the information published by some Portuguese media, the player would have given his OK to Benfica’s last offer. The Lisbon club has put him on the table for 2 years at a rate of € 4M per season, a proposal that has ended up convincing the former mattress player.