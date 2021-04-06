curved screen reaches the highest range of realme

The new realme X7 Pro Ultra is the brand’s first high-end with a curved screen.

As of today, the realme mobile catalog has a new king in the high end affordable. Its about realme X7 Pro Ultra, a model presented in China, which lands with cutting-edge specifications and a price less than 350 euros.

The realme X7 Pro Ultra It is the most extreme version of the X7 series, from which models such as the realme 7 and realme 7 Pro inherit. However, unlike what happens with these two models, it is not clear that the “Ultra” version is going to land in other regions beyond China.

realme 7 Pro Ultra, all the information

realme X7 Pro Ultra Specifications Dimensions and weight 159.9 x 73.4 x 7.8 mm

170 grams Screen 6.55-inch flexible Samsung AMOLED

Refresh rate of 90 hertz

Gorilla Glass 5

1200 nits of brightness Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ 5GRAM 8/12 GB Operating system realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 Storage 128/256 GB CamerasRear 64 MP wide angle, f / 1.8

Ultra wide angle 8 MP f / 2.3

2 MP macro

Frontal 32 MP f / 2.5Battery 4,500 mAh with 65W fast chargeOthersOn-screen fingerprint reader, USB Type C, 5G, Dolby Atmos stereo audio Departure dateApril 2021Output priceFrom 335 euros to change

The curved screen lands in the realme catalog

The new realme X7 Pro Ultra It is the first model of the brand to inherit a feature that the rest of the firms in the conglomerate BBK Electronics have been using for years: curved screen.

Specifically, we are talking about a flexible Samsung AMOLED panel With 6.55 inches diagonal, it offers a refresh rate of 90 hertz and a Full HD + resolution.

Said panel is protected by a Gorilla Glass 5 glass with two pronounced curves on its sides, and a hole in the upper left corner It houses the 32 megapixel front camera.

On the back, built in glass, we find a triple camera system led by a 64 megapixel sensor, which is accompanied by a ultra wide angle camera 8 megapixels, and a 2 megapixel macro sensor.

MediaTek brings to life the most powerful model in the X series

In this case, the processor chosen by realme to give life to its second high-end model launched in 2021 – after the realme GT – is the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+, one of the most powerful mobile processors of the moment, with eight cores and an integrated 5G modem.

It is accompanied by 8 or 12 GB of RAM, and a storage of 128 or 256 GB. All this, backed by a 4,500 mAh capacity battery with ultrafast load of 65W.

Realme X7 Pro Ultra price and where to buy

As indicated at the beginning, the realme X7 Pro Ultra has been presented in China, where it probably won’t come from, At least in the beginning.

There, the terminal can already be purchased at a price of 2,599 yuan, some 335 euros To the change. It is available through the brand’s official online store.

