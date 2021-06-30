Curve launches 1% cashback program on new customer transactions

Curve Announces New Customers Will Receive 1% Refund On First-Month Transactions

1% new customer rebate available in the UK and Curve’s 30 other European markets.

Customers will get an instant refund and can spend it anywhere Curve is accepted.

LONDON, June 29, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Curve, the fast growing financial super app that consolidates your cards into one smart card and even smarter app, announces the expansion of its flagship cashback program in Europe. Starting today, new customers will receive a 1% refund on their transactions for the first month.

The introductory offer will be available to new Curve customers in the UK and Curve’s 30 other European markets. Customers who sign up for the Curve app will now get an instant rebate that they can spend anywhere in Europe where the Curve card is accepted.

Favorite retailers include: Mercadona and El Corte Inglés.

All cashback earned will go directly to the customer’s Curve Cash card, a virtual card in the app that stores all cashback. During this 30-day period, there are no minimum amounts required to earn the 1% refund.

Curve Vice President of Product Joseph-Daniel Millwood He said: “We are delighted to bring this superb introductory offer to all new Curve customers in the UK and Europe. Covid has brought great challenges and we wanted to introduce a 1% cash back to help customers get the most out of it. profit from your spending. Curve is the money app that gives you money back, helping new customers feel rewarded early on and get the most out of their spending. “

Curve customers in the UK and the rest of Europe will also be able to enjoy the benefits alongside other key features such as Anti-Embarrassment Mode and Go Back In Time.

In Europe, Curve’s technology is compatible with payments through Apple Pay and Google Pay and Samsung Pay in the United Kingdom, allowing those customers whose banks have not yet added this integration the possibility of making contactless payments in a way. safe.

About Curve

Curve is an all-in-one financial super app. Its mission is to be a one-stop shop for all financial needs of a consumer; a single point of access to a wide range of financial products and services, bundling all your money into one smart card and an even smarter app. Unlike other services available on the market today, Curve allows customers to connect and empower their traditional banks into the 21st century, without having to leave their bank or use a new one. Curve is present in 31 markets in the United Kingdom and the European Economic Area (EEA).

Curve offers a number of advantages to its customers:

● Combine a customer’s Mastercard, Visa and Diners Club debit and credit cards into one card.

● Allows customers’ cards to serve Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, FitBit Pay and many more, even if their banks do not support this integration.

● Curve offers 1% cash back at select stores for 30 days, or for an unlimited time on Curve paid subscriptions.

● With Curve’s patented Go-Back-In-Time® feature, Curve customers can move their expenses to a different account, up to 90 days after purchase.

● Increased security and privacy: Curve makes life easier for customers by providing them with a single pin to remember; keeping other sensitive card numbers safe when using Curve when spent online; sending notifications of expenses in real time and the possibility of blocking the Curve card directly from the application.

● Peace of mind: Curve’s Premium Metal offering offers mobile phone insurance and travel insurance so customers can focus on living their life, rather than worrying about losing their phone or luggage when they travel.

Curve is compatible with Mastercard, Visa networks. And Diners Club The Curve Card and e-money, related to cards issued in the United Kingdom, are issued by Curve OS Limited, authorized in the United Kingdom by the British Financial Conduct Authority to issue electronic money ( company reference number 900926). The Curve Card and e-money, related to cards issued in the EEA, are issued by Curve Europe UAB, authorized in Lithuania by the Bank of Lithuania (e-money institution license No. 73 issued on October 22, 2020 ).

