Curtis Blaydes vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik in plans for UFC 266

Heavyweight Jairzinho Rozenstruik asked to face Curtis blaydes and this could materialize shortly. The fight is in the works for the UFC 266 card.

The plans were revealed by MMA Fighting the morning of this Tuesday.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik He comes from winning his sixth victory in his passage through the Octagon. In his last fight, he knocked out Augusto Sakai in the stellar of UFC Vegas 28. The Surinamese has a record of 12-2, including knockout wins facing Junior Dos Santos Y Alistair Overeem.

In the MMA since 2014, Curtis blaydes has a record of 14-3 Y 1 No Answer. The American was on a four-game win streak and was knocked out by Derrick Lewis, in the stellar of UFC Vegas 19. Now, he will have a chance to rebound in front of one of the dangerous strikers of the Octagon.

UFC 266 It will be held on September 25 at the UFC Apex from The Vegas, Nevada.

