UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes said he is not against female MMA. However, he believes that some of them do not deserve to be on the UFC list.

Last month, Blaydes exchanged comments with a pair of MMA fighters at the UFC. “Razor Blaydes” stated that fighters like Paige VanZant, Rachael Ostovich, or Pear Gonzalez, are using their sexuality to stay relevant.

As expected, his words did not go unnoticed. VanZant and González were quick to respond to the heavyweight. More recently, however, Blaydes spoke about it again, this time with MMA Fighting:

“I love to see the best girls come in there and put on great fights. we recently saw at UFC 248, Joanna [Jedrzejczyk] and [Zhang] Weili, that was one of the best fights I’ve ever seen, regardless of gender. That was one of the best performances I’ve ever seen. Back and forth, high IQ techniques, movement, I like those things ”

“But just like there are guys in the men’s division, I feel like they really don’t do a good job representing MMA, and I feel like they don’t deserve a place on the list. I’m not saying any names, but there are guys who don’t deserve it and there are girls who don’t. It is equal opportunity ”

In addition, she pointed out the skill set of some female MMA fighters. The American fighter sees no improvement in his game.

“You should have more than a combo after eight years in MMA. There are many girls like that. They have a skill set, a move and I get them to sign with the UFC and they pay me. I think those places would go to other girls, but I guess they are not so marketable. “

“That’s not me who hates women’s MMA. I enjoy a good fight regardless of weight, regardless of gender. If they are good, they will have a good, exciting and entertaining performance and I will see it. There are a lot of girls who do that. I don’t know where they all get this misconception that I am against women’s MMA because I am not. ”

Blaydes has an upcoming fight against Alexander Volkov. He will face Russian next Saturday in the UFC Apex.