Miocic is currently working as a firefighter in Ohio “fighting” against the COVID-19 pandemic. However, because of this, the heavyweight champion has said he will not fight as long as there is a coronavirus emergency. He says he cannot train and needs to work as a firefighter in fire fighting as the main reason.

Since you made that claim, many heavyweights have asked to be stripped. Dana White, meanwhile, says Miocic needs to make a decision soon or he could be stripped based on what many other fighters have asked of him.

According to Blaydes, what Miocic says is a lie that he can’t train and considers that the champion has to defend his belt out of respect for the division.

Any professional athlete but especially a pro fighter needs to take responsibility for their training, this pandemic hasn’t forced me to miss one workout. Stipe is tripping if he thinks ppl believe he can’t train cause his coach can’t open the gym up 🙄 – Curtis Blaydes (@ RazorBlaydes265) May 15, 2020

The third in the official UFC ranking says it is unfair what Miocic is doing to the rest of the heavyweights making them wait.

So pick a job to commit to, we deserve a champion who’s committed to continually proving he’s the champ. If he can’t do that for the foreseeable future that’s ok no shade, but holding up the division isn’t fair to all the other guys who are continually working for a title shot – Curtis Blaydes (@ RazorBlaydes265) May 15, 2020