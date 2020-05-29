Mexico City.- TO Chucho Rivas the corny escapes from its pores and it is not a shame to accept it, his new song, which premiered today on digital platforms, “is transparent”, the singer told us in an interview.

The 22-year-old singer-songwriter, originally from Sinaloa, is considered the revelation of pop. He burst onto the music scene in fresh and authentic style.

A few months ago he released his album “Amarte y Perderte” digitally, and a few days ago, he released the unpublished song “Cursi” on Facebook Live, which placed him in the first trends on Twitter.

“It is a very transparent song, I wrote as I live it, it is like a little story of how I fell in love and I get more cheesy, I fell in love that way, I do not know if it is cheesy.

I composed it on February 14, for uploading a romantic song, and I received many comments, I had not thought of releasing it as a single, but people liked it so much that it became a trend. So we started quarantining it with an animated video. “

His first album is very versatile, with rhythms in different genres, in this song he seeks the midpoint of his influences; it is a watershed in its musical composition.

an R&B ballad, urban, rap, indie, alternative:

“It is a jumble of things at a midpoint,” says Chucho Rivas, you can barely perceive it, but my influences are reflected and I hope that people connect.

Chucho Rivas will premiere Cursi live this Friday night at the Conecta virtual music festival, on the citibanamexconecta platform.

“We are going to add a little more chocolate so that the public can live the experience of a concert, we have rehearsed, we are lighting my house as if it were a studio.”

