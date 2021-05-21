Curse of the Suns: a landmark year threatened by LeBron

The first round will have a morbid added this course. The Lakers, current champions, have been doomed to the play-in, who have beaten the Warriors. And they have qualified as seventh for the playoffs, an anomaly, a position that they did not have at the beginning of the course. Of course, the problem is not only for them, but also for their rivals: the Suns. After a historic season, the Arizona team has returned to the finals for the first time in a decade. The arrival of Chris Paul and the culture created by a Monty Williams who legitimately aspires to the award for Best Coach (along with Quin Snyder), has allowed the franchise to exceed 50 victories (the only ones to achieve it with the Jazz) and position itself as a true aspirant. The wait is over for an entity that dreamed of the ring with Steve Nash and now will have his chance in a Western Conference full of possible finalists. But of course, They have met in the first round with the rival that everyone wanted to avoid: the Lakers of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The reigning champions, who come from a strange season that they will be able to straighten out if their two stars are physically well. And, if that is true, they are candidates for everything. Unfortunately for the Suns.

The Arizonans are a historically cursed franchise, more on their own demerits than bad luck. They have never won the ring and they have only sneaked in two Finals (1976 and 1993), they are a small market that has a hard time attracting free agents (the Arizona desert and its things) and they do not hit the key in the playoffs. In 1993, with Charles Barkley, they did not take advantage of the field advantage against the Bulls of Michael Jordan and they lost all the games they played in front of their audience. And, with the next competitive project, that of the aforementioned Steve Nash, they could not reach the Finals. They changed basketball with an iconic squad (Stoudemire, Mario, D’Antoni on the bench …), definitively established the pick and roll and made the world fall in love with Seven Seconds or Less, but they played three conference finals with no luck and fell controversially in the 2007 semi-finals (the accident with Robert Horry and the Spurs, his black beast), when they seemed to have more fry and a maturity that guided them to the ring.

Not even with those did the Suns win, who said goodbye to their last chance in 2010, against the Lakers of Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol. After that, they faced a journey in the desert that has ended this year by the work and grace of Monty Williams, who was already successful last year after testing with the Lakers bench and in this he has exploited all his virtues. And also with Chris Paul, who has averaged 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 8.9 assists that have led him to the All Star with 35 years (he is already 36). And with Devin Booker (25.6 + 4.2 + 4.3), DeAndre Ayton (14.4 + 10.5), Mikal Bridges (13.5 and 42.5% in triples), Jae Crawder (10 , 1), a balanced squad with a smart point guard, a rising star and a powerful bench. And everything, to cross in an all or nothing with the Lakers in the first round, an outrage of series that will surely be long and that will really show if these Suns can qualify for the ring or stay in a season finished prematurely due to a crossing that they have had too soon.

A tall duel

The Suns have a problem: they have won two of the three direct confrontations they have had this year with the Lakers, but they have lost the last of them (in Phoenix and without LeBron) and they play it against a team that suffers against tall forwards ( Kawhi, Paul George …) and not against talented guards. Alex Caruso gets to everything, Anthony Davis helps in and out and the weapons to curb the virtues of his rivals are multiple due to the good work of Frank Vogel, who leads the second team that receives the fewest points from the competition (the Knicks, of course, are the first) and has at his disposal authentic experts in the matter. And in attack, the Suns will have to stop LeBron James (on the way to 37 years, yes, but …), for whom they do not have a clear pairing (something that nobody has in the NBA, on the other hand) to Davis ( if he’s okay, he’s unstoppable), the unruly Dennis Schröder, the talented Talen Horton-Tucker or the offensive rebounds of an Andre Drummond who will be important in the envelope and against Ayton (We’ll see the role that Marc Gasol, 0 minutes against the Warriors, has here) … until Vogel wants. We already saw that last year Davis played many minutes out of five and that is where he does the most damage. The rest, we’ll see.

The Chris Paul variable can serve the Suns to some degree. The point guard is indefatigable, but bad luck is inherent in his playoff figure. The series recalls, in light doses, the one he faced the Clippers and Spurs in 2015: the Texans, champions, relaxed in the regular season and finished in seventh positionBut they made it into a first round of the playoffs against a 56-win Angelenos. Much was made of the bad luck of meeting Tim Duncan and company in the first round after a historic season, but the Clippers pulled the series out in Game 7 thanks to a winning shot from, wow, Chris Paul. Of course, in the semifinals they squandered a 3-1 lead (Doc Rivers stuff) and lost to James Harden’s Rockets. In Houston, Paul got his big break and played in the conference finals for the first (and only) time in his career … pero was injured in the seventh game and his team lost. And last year, after a course also for history, he challenged his former team in the playoffs (with the Thunder), but fell, again, in the seventh game. A curse and the only blemish on the resume of one of the greatest point guards of all time. Objectively.

Fighting history

The variable of the point guard and how he plays will be measurable in a series in which, as in the entire NBA, bad luck does not have a numerical value. And, among everything that can be said about the tie, emerges the personal struggle of a LeBron that follows his own. On the way to 37 years and after a course marked by injuries (and 25 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists), the King seeks to defend his crown in the most difficult yet: he has never entered seventh in the playoffs and never a seventh has finished winning the ring. One more stone in a man’s path than in 2010, when the Suns (oops) last made the playoffs (just weeks later), he traded Ohio for Florida and became the most hated man on the planet. Today, four rings and nine Finals later (10 in total) he is compared to Michael Jordan himself in a race against himself and against the time he aspires to win. In other words, it has turned public opinion, that place where the battles that decide the wars are fought.. And another variable to take into account: the Suns, like any other team that wants the ring, must win a seven-game series against LeBron. And all that that implies.

Tactic will be above technique and fighting on the benches will be essential. Also the ability of LeBron and Paul to respond, the only players alongside Jared Dudley and Marc Gasol who were active the last time the Suns reached the playoffs (in fact, Dudley defended Kobe in that series). The inexperience of people like Devin Booker can be decisive, as can the self-confidence he can show in his premiere in the final phase. And the defense the Lakers put up over Paul’s distribution and the Suns over LeBron’s can tip the balance. The Suns will have a field advantage (already there is some public in the stands) and the Angelenos will go to bite while praying that their two stars are well physically well. And, if this happens, the Arizonans will have a hard time getting the series forward. To them, and to the rest of the world. Morbidity, large doses of talent and a first round of heart attack are expected that does not matter to the Lakers and annoys (with good reason) the Suns. The series to follow from the start of the playoffs promises to be long, fruitful and extraordinary from the fan’s point of view. And also, of course, difficult to predict. Suns and Lakers, Paul and LeBron, Phoenix and Los Angeles. Fight of Titans. Storm is coming.