Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

Inti Creates and Koji Igarashi recently announced Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2, a sequel to the 8-bit title that charmed old-school gamers and Castlevania lovers alike.

If you are excited about this new installment of Bloodstained, we have great news for you. Inti Creates has already revealed the release date of Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2. To the surprise of some, very little is missing for its debut. Likewise, the company shared more information about its protagonists and details of a multiplayer mode.

Buy Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night on Amazon:

When will Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 be released?

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 will be released in a matter of weeks, as it will arrive on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC starting next July 10. The title will be offered in digital format in exchange for $ 14.99 USD.

The sequel will retain the mechanics and level design of the first installment, so you can swap between various characters to use their unique abilities to progress. It will be possible to play with Zangetsu, Dominique, Robert and Hachi.

Additionally, Inti Creates confirmed that the characters from the original title will also be available. Thus, it will be possible to control Miriam, Alfred and Gebel. Another great news is that there will be a multiplayer mode.

Up to 2 players can enjoy this adventure in cooperative local mode. The company shared a trailer to reveal the release date and abilities of each of the protagonists. You can see it below:

The Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 presale is out now on at least the Nintendo Switch. According to the information, the sequel will only need about 82 MB for its installation.

« Curse of the Moon 2 brings classic 2D action and dark 8-bit aesthetics along with modern gameplay. The multi-stage structure of the previous title returns with a new epic story supervised by IGA himself (Koji Igarashi) », says the description of the game.

In case you missed it: Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night will receive more DLC

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 is coming to PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC on July 10. Here you will find other news about this franchise.

Source