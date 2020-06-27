This same week, during the New Game + Expo, the news was jumping. Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2, a sequel to the retro-cut title starring Zangetsu, Miriam, and company, is coming to Nintendo Switch. Now, after publishing your listing in the eShop, we already know new details. Release date included!

And it is that his tab in the eShop has revealed, among other details, that Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 will come to Nintendo Switch next July 10th. Confirming, in the same way, that the title of Inti Creates will have, to the surprise of both locals and strangers, local cooperative for two players. Here is a brief summary:

Koji Igarashi and Inti Creates are back with more retro sword and whip action! Curse of the Moon 2 brings us a classic 2D action title and 8-bit aesthetic, with a marked dark cut, along with modern gameplay. The multi-stage structure of the previous title returns with a new epic story supervised by the IGA himself (Koji Igarashi). Players take control of Zangetsu, a far eastern swordsman who holds a deep grudge against the demons and alchemists who summoned them. Zangetsu must fight his way to the demonic fortress, but he doesn’t have to do it alone! As you can team up with a new cast of playable characters that you’ll meet along the way. See also Three new playable characters appear in Curse of the Moon 2, including exorcist Dominique. Plus, all characters from the original Curse of the Moon game will also be eligible in this new adventure! Each new character adds a variety of game options, skills, and ways to complete the different levels of the title. Players can also create demon hunting teams in their local 2-player co-op mode, available for the first time in the series! Work together with a friend, mix and match the strengths and virtues of two different characters, and conquer settings in new and exciting ways.

Source

Related