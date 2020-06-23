We may not have E3 this year. However, it is indisputable to say that we are facing an era of announcements. And precisely, as we already mentioned at the end of May, the New Game + Expo event aims, through various conferences, to lead a large part of them. And, precisely, Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 It has been one of the most outstanding confirmations.

Koji Igarashi himself, along with Inti Creates, was in charge of announcing just a few hours ago Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2. A direct sequel to the first 8-bit installment of the Bloodstained franchise. In addition, during the video it has been revealed that one of the launching pads will be Nintendo Switch. Next, we leave you some official material from the game … trailer included!

Join Zangetsu, Dominique, and the new cast of characters as they battle swords, whips, and a vast repertoire of weapons to defeat a new demonic threat in Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2! The new installment of the Bloodstained franchise brings us classic 2D action and an 8-bit dark aesthetic, but that adapts to the times with fresh and modern mechanics. The multi-stage structure of the previous title returns with a new epic story supervised by the IGA himself (Koji Igarashi). Players take control of Zangetsu, a far eastern swordsman who must fight his way to the demonic fortress. Fortunately you don’t have to do it alone! Zangetsu can join forces, as playable characters, with a new cast of heroes that he will meet during the adventure. Three new playable characters appear in this new installment, including exorcist Dominique. And each adds a variety of game options, skills, and ways to complete the different levels of the title. See also

Unfortunately, and beyond its announcement for the Kyoto hybrid, we do not yet have a release date. However, everything indicates that Curse of the Moon 2 will come to Nintendo Switch at some point to be determined this year 2020.

