Curry’s Warriors welcomed the fans back with victory

Base Stephen Curry regained his scoring magic and with 32 points again led the Golden State Warriors to victory 118-97 against the Denver Nuggets on a special night at the Chase Center, where they welcomed the fans, who were able to see them in action for the first time since last year.

The public returned to make an appearance after a long period of absence. The attendance was 1,935 fans, and the team expected about 2,000 people.

If Curry was inspired by basket shots, scored 11 of 18, including 4 of 9 from outside the perimeter, and a perfect 6-6 from the personnel line, veteran power forward Draymond Green dominated the game with a double-double of 19 assists, 12 rebounds and two goals.

Fans chanted “MVP! MVP! ” for Curry, who also had a presence in the inside game with eight rebounds, all defensive, and distributed three assists.

Meanwhile, forward Kelly Oubre Jr., who came out of reserve, emerged as the sixth player and winning factor of surprise by scoring 23 points, including three triples from seven attempts, in addition to capturing six rebounds, giving three assists, recovering three balls and putting two plugs.

Canadian forward Andrew Wiggins reached 19 points with seven rebounds, which also helped the victory and the good offensive game of the Warriors.

The victory put the Golden State team 30-30 to climb to ninth in the rankings. of the Western Conference, which entitles him to be in the NBA playoff entry tournament.

This time, the prominence and scoring inspiration of Serbian center Nikola Jokic, who contributed 19 points, six rebounds and six assists, was not decisive and there the Nuggets ran out of options to extend the winning streak.

Argentine point guard Facundo Campazzo continued to start Canadian Jamal Murray’s position, injured and undefined. Campazzo played 32 minutes and did not have his best scoring inspiration, failing 7 of 8 shots from the field and 6 of 7 3-point attempts to add seven points, thanks to the 4-4 he achieved from the personnel line.

The former Real Madrid player also dished out four assists, captured a rebound, recovered a ball and committed five fouls in the duel against Curry, who beat him in every facet of the game.

Denver forward Will Barton, with just 59 seconds left before kickoff, suffered a hamstring strain of the right hamstring and did not return. Barton fell to the ground in a bad position on the baseline below the basket of the Nuggets (38-21), who snapped a four-game win streak, but remain third in the Western Conference.

The exhausted Warriors welcomed Mexican forward Juan Toscano-Anderson, who came off the concussion protocol, which he suffered in Boston. He entered the field with 6:08 minutes remaining in the first quarter and contributed nine points (4-7, 1-2, 0-0) with eight rebounds -all defensive-, he distributed four assists and recovered a ball in the 26 minutes he played.

The Warriors, began a streak with nine of their last 13 games of the season that they will play in their field, they hadn’t played with the fans in the stands for 409 days.