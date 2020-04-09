Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is no stranger to the delicate moment that his country’s toilets are experiencing, in the fight to stop the coronavirus pandemic, and decided to make a gesture towards one of the nurses who are struggling hard to save lives in San Francisco.

04/09/2020 at 17:42

CEST

And the playerfrom the Warriors, he didn’t think twice and made a ‘facetime’ call to Shelby Delaney, an ICU nurse at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Oakland.

The base of the Golden State Warriors He called the utility to thank both them and their colleagues, his tireless work on Tuesday, before it was his turn.

A highly appreciated gesture

A gesture that did not go unnoticed and that has received Delaney’s heartfelt thanks, a fervent admirer of the team and who shared it on a medical website.

“I can’t thank God enough for what you’re doing and just for the sacrifice, the disinterest and the way in which all unite. Thank you so much for what you do, your heart and the inspiration you bring to everyone, “says Curry.

The doctor is an unconditional fan of the star and the first date she had with her husband was to watch a Warriors game at Oracle. In addition, it has been learned that their wedding was with a team theme, with a dance performed with the Under Armor Curry sneakers.

“I appreciate everything he does,” Curry told him. “What we do is fun, but more people need to know about what’s going on in their world … especially in a pandemic like this, so thanks to you, all the staff, everyone, “the basketball player told the utility, in a gesture that honors the Warriors star.

