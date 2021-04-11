Curry wants the playoffs – AS.com

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS 115 – 135 TORONTO RAPTORS

BROOKLYN NETS 101 – 126 LOS ANGELES LAKERS

Without LeBron or Davis, the Lakers gave a defensive clinic to the NBA sensation. The Angelina surprise was led by Andre Drummond: 20 + 11 in 22 minutes. Check the chronicle here.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER 93 – 117 PHILADELPHIA SIXERS

Once again, the Sixers’ winning march got underway when Joel Embiid regained his best wrist touch and by contributing 27 points led them to a comfortable away win (93-117) against the decimated Thunder. The victory allowed the Sixers (36-17) to also regain the leadership of the Atlantic Division and the Eastern Conference., which they share again with the Brooklyn Nets who were surprised with the defeat in their field (101-126) against the Los Angeles Lakers. Gone was the surprise loss that the Sixers had also suffered the night before against the New Orleans Pelicans (101-94), on the road, when Embiid was silenced by the opposing team’s defense. None of that happened against the Thunder and Embiid, who also had nine rebounds and four assists, dominated with 10 baskets from 17 shots from the field, in just three periods he played. Furkan Korkmaz, who started, added 20 points, including 4 3-pointers of 10 attempts, as the Sixers’ second-highest scorer., who scored 12 baskets from outside the perimeter. Darius Bazley had 17 points and 9 rebounds as the best player for the Thunder, who lost the sixth consecutive game. Another tall man Tony Bradley, who was traded by the Sixers to the Thunder, finished as the best in the Oklahoma team’s inside game by contributing a double-double of 16 points and 14 rebounds. Two Thunder starters returned from the disabled list, including Bazley who had missed 15 games with a shoulder bruise and Lu Dort missed another seven while on concussion protocol. Dort scored 15 points, including two triples, and grabbed five rebounds, all defensive. The Sixers led 53-66 at halftime and Embiid made just one of his first four shots, but made 6 of 6 the rest of the first half and finished it with 21 points. The Philadelphia team was in front of the scoreboard despite scoring 5 of 21 triples before the break and reached the fourth quarter with a 76-90 run.

UTAH JAZZ 128 – 112 SACRAMENTO KINGS

Donovan Mitchell is at his best scoring moment and with 42 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter, he once again led the Jazz to victory, this time against the Sacramento Kings. The win became the twenty-fourth in a row that the Jazz have at their Vivint Arena field, the best winning streak in their history. Mitchell reached 18 games in which he has scored at least 30 points so far this seasonAlthough this time his best scoring inspiration had to wait, as it took him a while to find the perfect wrist touch and the easy way to beat the Kings defense with his penetrations. The Jazz leading scorer took a while to warm up after a slow start. But his ability to penetrate the line on almost every possession fueled a 19-4 run in the fourth quarter. Mitchell has scored 41, 37 and 42 points in his last three games, but he had hit only 5 of 28 triples when he got to the game and missed all five in the first half, but he hit consecutive triples just after halftime. Down the stretch, he concentrated on hitting the basket successfully and equaled his career record with 15 free throws. Mike Conley scored 26 points and Joe Ingles added another 20, while the Jazz scored 69 points in the second half to easily beat Sacramento. The victory was the second in a row and the eighth in the last 10 games played that leaves them with an aggregate mark of 40-13 and they remain two and a half games ahead of the Phoenix Suns (37-15), which are seconds after this night they also beat the Washington Wizards 134-106. De’Aaron Fox scored 30 points as the leader of the Sacramento team’s attack and Richaun Holmes reached 25 as the second highest scorer for the Kings (22-31), who lost the sixth consecutive game. Holmes had a career-high 21 points in the first half, and Fox added 18 points as the inspired Kings took a 59-65 partial lead by going into halftime.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS 125 – 109 HOUSTON ROCKETS

Stephen Curry once again led the Warriors attack, which they imposed on the Houston Rockets, despite the loss of James Wiseman in the second quarter. Curry had 38 points, including the 23 he scored in the third period, when the Warriors broke the game in their favor on their way to victory. The game was the sixth in a row that Curry has scored at least 30 points, the longest streak of his career.. The two-time MVP hit eight 3-pointers and added 8 rebounds and 5 assists to his stat, which left him as the winning leader of the Warriors. Canadian forward Andrew Wiggins added 25 points for Golden State, while guard Jordan Poole had 21 points that also helped the Golden State team win. John Wall reached 30 points and distributed 7 assists as leader of the Rockets, while Kelly Olynyk was in charge of being the best in the inside game, after adding a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds, which did not prevent the Houston team from losing the ninth game of the last 11 it has played. Curry had five triples and scored Golden State’s final 20 points in the third quarter. He also made a brilliant three-point play, which left the Houston defense unanswered and put the Warriors to 80-65.

PHOENIX SUNS 134 – 106 WASHINGTON WIZARDS

The Suns offered a new scoring display, with Devin Booker in front, and achieved a clear victory (134-106) against the Wizards. Booker scored 27 points and DeAndre Ayton took the lead in the inside game with a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Chris Paul finished the game with 13 points and 10 assists. The Suns have won 17 of their last 21 games and are 37-15 on aggregate., which consolidates them in first place in the Pacific Division and second in the Western Conference, two and a half games behind the Utah Jazz (40-13). Despite the Wizards’ loss, the night was special for the point guards, Raúl Neto, who established his best scoring record as a professional, and Russell Westbrook who maintained his streak of triple-doubles. Neto scored 24 points after scoring 9 of 17 shots from the field, including 3 of 5 triples, and it was perfect 3-3 from the personnel line. While Westbrook contributed 17 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists that left him with the twenty-second double-double so far this season, the league’s outstanding leader in that statistical section. He also increased to 168 the triple-doubles he has achieved as a professional. The Wizards once again had starting guard Bradley Beal, the league’s leading scorer, out due to muscle problems.

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS 118 – 103 DETROIT PISTONS

Enes Kanter put on a historic display and became the third player in the last 20 years to score at least 20 points and 30 rebounds in a game. Check the chronicle here.