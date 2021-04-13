Curry tops Chamberlain as Warriors leading scorer

04/13/2021 at 11:22 AM CEST

EFE

Guard Stephen Curry wrote another glorious page in his career as he became the new leading scorer in Golden State Warriors history on Monday after surpassing the all-time mark of the legendary Wilt Chamberlain.

Curry, 33, beat Chamberlain’s previous record of 17,783 points with a penetration to the basket and 1:40 minutes to go in the first quarter of the game the Warriors played against the Denver Nuggets and won 116-107.

The point guard needed 19 points to pass Chamberlain and finished the first period with 21 and at the end of the quarter, he was congratulated by his teammates and coaches as he made his way to the bench. He then followed his scoring inspiration and finished the game with 53, his third best score of the season after having had two other games with 62 and 57 points, respectively.

Curry made 14 of 24 shots from the field, including 10 of 18 triples and 15 of 16 from the personnel line, in addition to grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out four assists in the 36 minutes he played.

“An incredible feat”

“It’s an incredible feat,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr had declared before the game. “Passing Wilt in any statistic is something important, because his name is on all NBA records.So the fact that Steph is about to break that record is incredible and obviously a testament to what she has done here in her 12 years and the impact it has had. “

The screens of the Chase Center, the home of the Warriors, immediately began to honor Curry as the new leading scorer in franchise history after surpassing the Chamberlain mark.

Curry, was chosen by the Warriors as the seventh overall pick in the 2009 college draft and has set countless records in his 12-year career with the Golden State team. In days past, the Warriors star said he couldn’t believe he was close to surpassing Chamberlain in the Warriors’ record books and called the feat “very significant.”

“Something unreal”

“To be honest, it’s unreal. I don’t know how many years (Wilt) played here, but he scored a lot of baskets,” Curry said. “Obviously, (he is) a legend that remains throughout the league, but wearing the Warriors uniform having been here my entire career is something very unique.So I have a couple more points to score, hopefully more wins at the same time, but it’s something very special overall. “

In addition to his performance on the field, what has always caught the attention of members of the Warriors organization and the entire league is Curry’s knack for long-range shooting and how he has changed the sport of basketball.

Curry, who entered the Denver game with a 43 percent shooting percentage in his career, has fueled a generation of players who shoot more than ever at the basket from long distances in any position. “I don’t know if breaking that (Chamberlain) record tells the story, because what Steph offers goes beyond points,” Kerr said.

“It’s the impact he has on his teammates, the community, the organization, the style of play. How unique he is as an individual; he has changed this sport. He has inspired young point guards who have come to the NBA to become. in best shooters. ” “So incredible that this achievement, passing Wilt, is just something else for Steph,” added Kerr.