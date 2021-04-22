Curry shows his human side and Avdija is seriously injured

Neither of these two teams came out happy from the game. Not even the winner. Injuries are playing a demonic role this season and on this day it was time for the Wizards to taste those honeys. Rookie Deni Avdija, who has grown throughout the season and was already an important player for the team, will not play again until next season. The Israeli suffered a broken ankle and will be out of the team even if he does not have to undergo surgery. Those from the capital of the United States could not enjoy another important victory, this time against the Warriors, which puts them in a good position in the East to attack the final weeks of the regular season. The option to fight for the title lives on for Washington.

Those of DC came back in the fourth quarter, showing an attitude to praise, and took the victory by 118-114.

After a week of madness on Curry’s part, she played black instead of white. The Warriors point guard, deified as he had not been for years, was left with two hits in fourteen attempts from the line of three. Oubre, Poole and Bazemore scored more than him. Not every day you can be at such a high level. Westbrook and Beal were the ones with the most ball, but the locals relied on Gafford and Bertans to reverse a ten-point loss they had in the last period. Andrew Wiggins missed an action eight seconds from time that could have pushed the game into overtime, and Golden State’s options were gone.