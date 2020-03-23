Curry reaches an agreement with Tampa Bay, .

Defensive end Vinny Curry struck a three-season, $ 27 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to several sources close to the negotiations.

The 29-year-old Curry deal comes just a day after the Philadelphia Eagles released him.

Curry has a $ 11.5 million injury guarantee in the new contract, the source said.

The defensive end was cut by the Eagles on Friday to free up salary cap space as he was to earn $ 9 million in the 2018 season.

While the Buccaneers had to cut Robert Ayers, who was entering his third and final year of contract, to make room for Curry.

Curry became the third defensive end that the Buccaneers signed in this free agency period, along with former Eagles teammate Beau Allen and defensive tackle Mitch Unrein.

The Buccaneers’ new acquisition hasn’t missed a regular-season game in four years and has added 22 sacks since 2012.

His best season was in 2014, when he finished with 9.0 sacks.

