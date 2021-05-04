Curry leaves Zion sentenced on Marvel superhero night

The NBA premiered the Arena of Heroes format, a novelty that colors the broadcast (optionally) of essential Marvel (Disney is a priority partner), with funny moments, excellent visual work … and superheroes on the track, of course. It was well chosen, for the occasion, the Pelicans-Warriors. Two media teams and stars with super powers, few styles so easy to imagine in a comic strip as the prodigious force of Zion Williamson or the almost cosmic resources of Stephen Curry. What prevailed: The Warriors won (108-123) easy, too easy when you consider how much Pelicans played They didn’t seem like a desperate team. And the truth is that they are.

Desperate… and almost hopeless. Time is running out in NOLA, one more year, on the way to being out of play in again. They did not achieve it in the Florida bubble, they are on the way to not achieving it in this course either. Neither the reengagement seems to work, nor have options even being tenth of the Conference. Those of Louisiana are at 29-36, unable to have regularity and approach 50% of victories. They are now three games from play in and have Spurs, Grizzlies and these Warriors ahead of them who rise with this victory to eighth place and almost make sure to play the crossing. With seven games to go, they have six at home and two against the impoverished Thunder. The thing seems done. There are two other duels (the first tomorrow) against these same Pelicans that they can, in fact, put the last nails of the coffin into. The NBA is going to stay, or so it seems, again without Zion in it. play in. But you can have, in a match to all or nothing, a Lakers-Warriors, option with ballots now (it would be in the seventh vs eighth). It is so that the League, and of course its television partners, rub their hands at the thought.

The Pelicans had to measure up, it’s that simple, and they didn’t. The rest is literature. They came from beating the poor Thunder and saving themselves in overtime against the Wolves. Trying to knead something like a final push. But before the end of the first quarter they lost by 20 (19-39) and were paralyzed, terrified, by the bursts of triples from another dimension (Marvel!) of Stephen Curry. The bathroom was tremendous, and not even a stroke of luck helped us see a swerve: the Pelicans closed the first half with a devastating 8-0, in less than 40 seconds. They converted a 46-66 into a 54-66 at halftime and later got to six points (73-79). It was all that came close to a very serious Warriors. With a Wiggins who scored 26 points, 10 in a row in the fourth quarter to avoid any final scare, and the pair of leaders at full capacity. Champion DNA: Draymond Green finished with 10 points, 13 rebounds, 15 assists and 3 steals. The Warriors are 28-1, a tremendous figure, in the power forward’s 29 career games with a triple-double. Green also showed that he is capable of defending Zion better than anyone. Kryptonite? Maybe not so much, but enough wear to lower the gears of the big engine (almost the only one) of the Pelicans.

Zion finished with 32 points and 8 rebounds, numbered because his production is always very high. But he stayed at 12/24 in shots, good for anyone else but little for him, and one assists. As Brandon Ingram is far from his best version, Lonzo Ball had a black day after his great game against the Wolves (3/18 shooting, 1/9 triples), the Pelicans ended up at the mercy of an opponent they had to beat anyway. Only they made 5 triples, a 5/25 pyrrhic that contrasts with the 8/18… of Stephen Curry.

Curry finished with 41 points and 8 assists. His ninth game of the season with at least 40 points, the sixth in the last 15 he has played. At an extraordinary level, the point guard was not only the best, but almost from the beginning he put it into the head of the Pelicans that they weren’t going to be able to beat him. This is what has been making rivals a superlative player for years who is going to be a tremendous focus of attraction in a play-in that the Warriors have in hand … and that the Pelicans will only achieve if there is a miracle. Impossible no, unlikely of course.