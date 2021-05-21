Curry, Jokic and Embiid, finalists for the MVP of the season

05/21/2021 at 9:46 AM CEST

EFE

The star base Stephen Curry, of the Golden State Warriors, and the pivots, the Serbian Nikola Jokic, the Denver Nuggets, and the Cameroonian Joel embiid, of the Philadelphia Sixers, were chosen as the finalists for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award for the 2020-21 NBA regular season.

The top three vote winners for each of the NBA’s top end-of-season awards – MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, Most Improved Player and Coach of the Year – were announced in ” Inside The NBA “on TNT before the Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers met in the eighth-place game of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

So much for Curry, Jokic Y Embiid, getting the award will allow them to achieve historical recognition, because for the first it would be his third as a professional, which would make him one of the nine players in NBA history to win at least three MVP awards, tying him with Magic johnson, Larry Bird Y Moses Malone.

While for Jokic Y Embiid They would achieve their first accolade since they came to the NBA and also the first time a center received the recognition since Shaquille O’Neal did in 2000 with the Los Angeles Lakers.

CurryThe 33-year-old became the oldest player to lead the league in scoring since Michael Jordan, averaging 32 points per game as he recovered from missing all but five games last year to play 63 this season.

The All-Star point guard made it possible for the Warriors to reach the play-in tournament of the powerful Western Conference, as eighth places, and although last night they lost the second game of the entry tournament 103-100 against the Los Angeles Lakers they will still have the opportunity to reach eighth place in the playoffs if tomorrow, Friday, at home, they beat the Memphis Grizzlies.

Jokic he had one of the best offensive seasons in league history, averaging 26.4 points; 10.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists while he had 57 percent shooting from the field, 39 from triples and 87 from the personnel line.

His contribution throughout the season, which allowed the Nuggets to finish third in the Western Conference, make him the favorite to win the award.

Embiid he had the best season of his career, averaging 28.5 points; 10.6 rebounds; 2.8 assists and 1.4 blocks per game for the Sixers, whom he helped achieve the best record in the Eastern Conference and Atlantic Division champions.