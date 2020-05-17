Stephen Curry He has taken advantage of the quarantine caused by the global coronavirus health crisis to focus on his wife Ayesha and their three children. The player of Golden State Warriors in the NBA He recently gave an interview to Doris Burke of ESPN (collected by Yahoo! Sports), in which he spoke about the same thing and about the little attention he is giving to his own team:

“We are in a very unique situation and this is something new for everyone. Now that we have enough time we spend spending time with our families and with our closest circles. I have not paid much attention to basketball all these days.”

Curry himself has spoken about the new version of themselves that the Warriors have offered this last season. Between Kevin Durant’s departure and injuries, the team’s youngsters have had to pull the car from practically the beginning of the course. On the young players, Steph assures not to have exerted as leader with them during the confinement:

“I am aware of the level of leadership I have over this squad. It is about getting an ideal chemistry to be able to compete to win the title. Honestly, I did not do a good job about it. I should have cared more about young people. be very hard to get to the NBA and in your first season find yourself with a delay of this caliber. “

Stephen Curry is right now the oldest player in the Golden State Warriors. Andre Iguodala’s departure and Shaun Livingston’s retirement rank him as the longest-serving player on the San Francisco franchise roster.

Stephen Curry’s shooting skills are just otherworldly pic.twitter.com/lCcb0eSt1k – Antonin– (@antonin_org) May 9, 2020

