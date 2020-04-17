There are many imitators of Stephen Curry those who have posted videos on the networks, but none until now had gotten the answer from the Golden State Warriors player himself, who seems to have had a lot of fun with an imitation that some tweeters make of him and his colleague Klay thompson. Curry answered the twuit like this: “This is more or less the minutes we have played this year Klay!”. The video is very worthwhile.

.