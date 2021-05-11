Curry ends the Jazz and the duel with LeBron is approaching

Stephen Curry’s season is, to say the least, historic. The Warriors star, the one responsible for changing the parameters of the NBA and leading the triple era, as the face of one of the greatest dynasties of all time, averages 32 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists. with 33 years and after a season in which he only played five games. The dimension of the point guard is increasing, and his legend has grown larger in a basketball course marked by the coronavirus, injuries and the condensed calendar (all closely related to each other). The Warriors are no longer the team of the three rings and the five Finals, but they continue with their pillars intact beyond a Klay Thompson who is missed by the entire NBA. There is the immovable Steve Kerr, the always controversial Draymond Green and Curry, the jewel in the crown who leads his team to a playoffs that seemed impossible at first and that are approaching in this final stretch of the course. But to finally reach them, the point guard will have to face an old acquaintance: LeBron James.