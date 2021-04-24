Curry dances in another nightmare for the Nuggets

Standing audience and honors their king: Stephen Curry. “MVP! MVP!” Was heard in the stands, with almost 2,000 people. The one at the Chase Center, which welcomed its fans for the first time all season, was a game of many games. On the one hand, as for everyone at this point, there is the classification, the one that, in a season more compressed and demanding than ever, accelerates mercilessly for those who are left behind. Very different positions, but the same goal for Warriors and Nuggets: the playoffs. On the other hand, there was the most recent memory, the hackneyed revenge, so present in sport, or the duel between Jokic and Curry, between the top MVP contender and the player who, in this final stretch, is accelerating the most in the race . All the wins fell on the local side (118-97). In the visitor, tragedy after tragedy in a pavilion turned into a house of terror: closing to a streak of four consecutive victories (the last defeat, also in California) and worrying injury to Will Barton, who could only be 59 seconds on the floor and who will undergo an MRI. Fingers crossed, again, on annus horribilis for injuries.

Luckily for basketball, some who, more or less, this year are respecting Curry, orphan of his splash brother, victim of this sad maelstrom of bad physical news. The point guard, who is in higher numbers than the year in which he was designated unanimous MVP of the competition (31.1 + 5.5 + 5.9 by 30.1 + 4.6 + 5.4), has a mission And you won’t give up until you do. He wants to be in the playoffs and if it can be on the fast track, the better. Steve Kerr, is given in body to him, his soul; when Steph isn’t there, she says she’s missing How not to do it. Sixth victory in a row in eight games with a common script: exhibition after exhibition. “It was going to end at some point,” Stephen said, shrugging after falling to the Wizards. “Now I have to start another,” he added immediately, referring to both his streak and that of the team. Today could be a good day to get down to business. There have not been 10 triples, nor a mark above 50 points; but it is a demonstration of character and talent, a formula for sure success. Steph, who is usually a quiet guy, has already made this clear on other occasions during the course. Today, half a minute after finishing the third set, monumental anger that ended with technique. The reason, a foul not called on a throw of three. Things are not there to give anything away.

And so, between talent and anger, leadership was born. One that led him to score 32 points (his twelfth 30-point performance in the last 13 games and his 29th of the season), collect 8 rebounds and deliver 3 assists; all this, for the 19 + 6 + 6 of Nikola Jokic, fallen alien. Campazzo (7 + 1 + 4) suffered in the first person. Three minutes from the end, Curry dancing and the Facu stuck, as during the entire match. “It has brought out the best in me,” Steph had confessed in the previous duel. If the air does not pass, the better, the Cordoba should think; But right now, Curry doesn’t care. Dance whatever they put on it: pop, jazz or rock and roll, the rhythm to which he is getting used to. Two steps to the right, two to the left, back, triple and foul (108-94). Final. Like the 19 assists and 12 rebounds of Draymond Green, in one of those statistical lines with patent, the 23 + 6 + 3 of Oubre Jr. or the 19 + 7 + 2 of Wiggins. Not happy with his joy, he has put music to all of them: 53.6% correct and 39 assists in total. On the other hand, to suffer. With Jokic below his possibilities, Michael Porter Jr. was the one who pulled his (26 + 5), along with an Aaron Gordon (17 + 6) who returned to his hometown, where he has never won.

The memories couldn’t have been more dire for Mike Malone’s. And déjà vu. To think, again and after such a short time, in Warriors, was to think of defeat (107-106) and, above all, of Jamal Murray. In front of Golden State the tragedy happened, that tear in the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee that so complicates the ring aspirations in Denver and that, until the end of the season, so many chips will move on the board. Murray, successfully operated, will not be able to play any more games for the remainder of the season and, for the most pessimistic, it can even complicate the aspirations of the project for the next season, when it could reappear with the playoffs already started. Go back where you were happy and don’t do it where you were not. History has been able to repeat itself. Will Barton, now, after an ugly fall under the rim, can join the list of long-term casualties, complicating an outdoor schedule in which, already an emergency, a discreet Austin Rivers joined today (6 + 4 + two). In the Bay, quite the opposite. Nightmares for eternal returns. The fans have arrived on time. Or at the opportune moment, rather. Curry has been determined to get the most difficult yet and, given the high improbability that something terrestrial slows him down, he will achieve it. With the play-in in hand (caught, but not tied), aim for Dallas or Blazers. Three games ahead and behind, between everything and nothing. It has never been one of easy shots. Enjoy in the stands.