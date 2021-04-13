Curry (53) feasts on the night he beats Wilt

Wonderful. The Warriors already have a new player at the top of their historic scoring list. And often the one they have. Stephen Curry he got in there, beating Wilt Chamberlain, big time. 17,784 to put first and 53 points in the total of a game to remember that once again encouraged the team, defeating one of the best teams in the West and putting them back on the map to fight for the series.

21 points in the first quarter, 48 at the end of the third and a total of 53. Curry did it again. It is the seventh game in a row in which he has 30 or more, the best streak in the NBA this season, but it is that 30 is too small for him. He disarmed the Nuggets by himself. 10/18 in triples, 4/6 in shots of two and 14/15 in free. An excellent night if this man had not subscribed to excellence for five years.

The worst news of the night was the injury of Jamal murray, whose knee went off in a jump in the last minute. Paint a serious injury. Malone rushed over to him, calling for medical help, and Curry, who saw him grab his knee, made a gesture that makes him fear the worst. During what Murray played he could not stop Curry, not even close, but neither could Dozier, Morris or Campazzo, a defensive expert for him.

The Warriors ended the visitors’ resistance in the third quarter, but they suffered to the end so that victory would not escape them. In addition to Curry, Green highlighted, the other luxury quintet survivor of his years winning the championship. The best in the Nuggets were Jokic and Porter.

Denver came out with difficulties in the first minutes, but hurting Porter on and off and taking Green out of the paint with a Jokic that was also very mobile. But the first two times they beat Golden State, the Akron megastar loaded his rival’s smile with a triple.

Going into the second quarter, Malone worked better playing with Morris and Campazzo on the outside and including Dozier, who is shooting guard, at the forward position. A triple from the Argentine put an already considerable distance of seven for the Warriors, who had to react. The entrance of Murray again affected negatively, since Curry not only felt comfortable in the long shots but also to penetrate towards the basket and even cut the area.

The Warriors had 43 points in the third quarter and destroyed the Nuggets. The Colorado team was powerless from outside the perimeter, 8/26, compared to 18/44 for the locals at the Chase Center. There they got a good part of the victory they would later achieve.

From the hand of Murray the visitors hit the pull to try to come back. It was a complicated company, they were far away. But when they approached, seven in the absence of 50 seconds and with possession, the Canadian base himself broke. The results of your medical exam will be known throughout the day, but they are not promising. There was no knee or match left.