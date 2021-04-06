currently no evidence of compromised data

It cyber attacks on political institutions are the order of the day. In recent weeks, organizations around the world have been affected by the attack on the SolarWinds system. Now, responsible for the European Comission they indicate that the European institutions were also in the spotlight during the last week.

According to a European Commission official told Reuters, several European Union institutions suffered “a security incident in their infrastructures.” At the moment everything that happened is still being analyzed, so it’s early to draw conclusions, he says. What is clear is that, until now, no data and private information has been compromised.

Following attacks on US institutions in recent weeks, employees of European institutions were alerted to be more attentive to any possible suspicious activity. This includes phishing or malware infiltration tactics on or to employee systems and devices.

Although the European institutions receive new cyberattack attempts practically every week, apparently this was serious enough as to put the highest officials on alert. In the next few days we will probably know more about how it came about or if there really is data that has been compromised.

One of the most recent attacks on European institutions is against the European Medicines Agency and Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Cyber ​​attacks “pro”

Although we are “used” to hearing about security breaches that endanger user data like the latest one from Facebook or some gigantic one like Yahoo! … those that target companies are even worse. Worse because put potentially more valuable data at risk than consumer information.

Attacks on companies and institutions can bring down entire companies and access highly valuable information for which effort, capital and energy have been invested during years. Likewise, it is easier to request a ransom from a company than from a user, as was the case with WannaCry.

Via | Reuters