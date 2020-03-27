Current WWE champion will not be at Wrestlemania 36

According to various sources in the world of wrestling, said champion would not be sick

In accordance with Mike Johnson on PWInsider a current WWE champion would not be at Wrestlemania 36 due to sick leave. We’re talking about one of the current Smackdown tag team champions and he’s The Miz. This fighter who shares a title with John Morrison would not be due to sick leave.

The contenders for the title who are The Usos and New Day would face in the Smackdown of this same night from the Performance Center of Orlando. The prize of victory in this live would be the direct access to fight against the champions in pairs at Wrestlemania 36.

Miz was on the Smackdown episode on March 20, with her title partner in disguise to underestimate the rest of the couples who opt for a title shot. According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Miz would be ill but it is not known if he has contracted the coronavirus or what possible symptoms he may have.

We already have two bad news for the stellar event of the year. A possible cancellation for the fight for the Smackdown tag team titles and the non-attendance of Roman Reigns for the WWE Championship against Goldberg at Wrestlemania 36.

