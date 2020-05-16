In almost 17 months of government, President Jair Bolsonaro has not registered any more casualties in his Ministry than the impeached President Dilma Rousseff. The PT made 16 changes in the first 16 and a half months of management, between 2011 and 2012. Bolsonaro has already accounted for nine exonerations. In the same period, Fernando Henrique Cardoso made three changes (not counting an exchange at the Central Bank), between 1995 and 1996, while Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva changed his ministerial staff nine times between January 2003 and May 15, 2004.

Considering only dismissals for performance reasons and cases in which the authorities left the government due to scandals and friction with the president, the Dilma administration also leads, with 40 in five years and eight months in the presidency. FHC and Lula had 27 and 26 casualties, respectively, over eight years. Bolsonaro has presented seven such cases so far.

Misleading posts circulating on Facebook claim that the Jair Bolsonaro government made five changes of ministers, while Fernando Henrique Cardoso reportedly made 70, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, 74, and Dilma Rousseff, 89. None of the information is correct, as found by Estadão Verifies from the data analysis of the Observatory of Social and Political Elites of Brazil, from the Federal University of Paraná (UFPR).

Since taking office, Bolsonaro has made 11 changes to his cabinet, not five. The most recent was the resignation of Health Minister Nelson Teich on May 15. Bolsonaro stated that the new holder of the portfolio will have to “speak his language”.

As the title itself indicates, the article presents the comparison between the number of appointments of FHC, Lula and Dilma ministers, and not of changes in the ministries. By this criterion, the Bolsonaro government has accumulated 32 nominations, of which 30 are different.

In addition, the survey involves the initial four and a half years of Dilma Rousseff’s term and the first five years of Fernando Henrique and Lula in the Presidency. Bolsonaro has been in office for less than a year and a half. The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

