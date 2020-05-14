Scaly anteaters or pangolin are natural hosts of coronavirusBut they are “not likely” to be the direct source of the recent outbreak in humans, according to a study published Thursday in the journal PLOS Pathogens.

Last December, an outbreak of the disease COVID-19 arose in Wuhan, China, and recent studies show that the virus that causes the disease, the SARS-CoV-2, could have originated from bats.

The scientific community believes that the SARS-CoV-2 It could have spread to humans from another intermediate host, but although the pangolin, the source is still unknown.

To effectively control the disease and prevent new outbreaks, it is essential to identify the animal origin of this coronavirus, notes a magazine note.

In the new study, Jinping Chen of the Guangdong Institute for Applied Biological Resources and his colleagues have tried to make progress. To do this, they assembled the complete genome of a coronavirus identified in two groups of pangolin sick Malays.

The results suggest that, although the coronavirus in these animals it could be genetically related to SARS-CoV-2 and a group of coronavirus bats, the virus that causes COVID-19 did not arise directly from pangolin.

Although this study does not support the idea that pangolins are an intermediate host directly responsible for the appearance of SARS-CoV-2, it is possible that other coronaviruses exist in pangolins, “the authors note.

Scientists believe that these animals could be natural hosts for betacoronaviruses with unknown potential to infect humans.

Large-scale surveillance of coronaviruses in these animals could improve “our understanding of the spectrum of coronaviruses circulating in the wild, and could help prevent and control emerging infectious diseases.”

Conservation of wildlife and limited exposure to wildlife will be important to minimize the risk of wildlife conservation, researchers say. coronavirus go from wild animals to humans.

With information from EFE.

