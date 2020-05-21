A new cold front is being organized this Thursday between Brazil, northern Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay. The rain and cold of this cold front are beginning to advance strongly on Brazil during Friday, May 22.

This will be the second great cold front in May 2020 and its cold air mass of polar origin comes to Brazil with strong intensity. In the same way as it occurred on the eve of Mother’s Day, the cold air comes through the interior of the continent and thus spreads more easily through the interior of Brazil.

In some areas of Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina, a drop in temperature starts to happen as a drop in temperature starts to happen on Friday, May 22. But is during the weekend, May 23 and 24, May 22, the icy air invades Brazil once and for all and reaches Rondônia with force, in Acre and in the south of Amazonas.

Next weekend it will also cool down again in the Midwest and Southeast regions of Brazil. Temperatures will continue to drop early next week. The early hours will be quite cold and new records of cold should happen in the country.

Lowest temperature in Brazil in 2020

Considering the measurement by the National Meteorological Institute (INMET) and Epagri-Ciram, the lowest temperature recorded in 2020 in Brazil, until May 21, was Negative 4.6 ° C on May 15, in the cities of Urupema and Bom Jardim da Serra, at the top of the Santa Catarina mountains.

#fiqueemcasa, see the weather forecast, go to the window to take a sun and click #otempodajanela.

Photo of Agência São Joaquim Online, Sao Joaquim (SC)

Cold records in Brazilian capitals

Check the lowest temperatures recorded in 2020 by INMET in the capitals of the South, Southeast, Midwest and also in Acre, until May 21.

Capital (UF)

T min (° C) until 5/21/20

current record date

Porto Alegre (RS)

8.9

May 8, 15 and 16

Sao Paulo-SP)

11.8

May 10th

Rio de Janeiro – RJ)

11.8

May 9

Belo Horizonte (MG)

12.0

11 may

Vitória (ES)

15.5

April 10

Goiania (GO)

15.3

May 5th

Campo Grande, MS)

9.2

May 7th

Cuiabá (MT)

12.8

May 8

Rio Branco (AC)

16.2

May 8

Porto Velho (RO)

–

hasn’t given

See too:

Forecast Brazil – Very unstable weather in the south of the country