Currencies weaken on the strength of the dollar: Andes FX

(Bloomberg) – Andean currencies were weakening along with their Latin American peers. Copper is falling in London, which weighs on the Chilean currency as it affects the prospects for the country’s terms of trade. Colombian local markets reopened after a long weekend and has to catch up with the fluctuations in emerging market currencies.

The Chilean peso depreciated 0.8% to 724 per dollar, still far from the limits at 694 and 747 per dollar that have guided the currency’s fluctuation throughout the year.

The strong flattening movement observed in the Chamber curve during the last five sessions, caused by the prospects that the central bank may be closer than previously thought to starting a cycle of monetary tightening, may be interrupted as the Traders adjust positions before Fed meeting.

Still, the short leg of the curve shows that traders are fully convinced that rate hikes will start in three months at the latest. The prospect of stronger growth is the main driver for these bets.

Bofa raised the forecast for Chile’s GDP in 2021 to 7.4%, compared to 5.9% previously, due to the government’s stimulus measures and a new round of early withdrawals of pension funds.

For its part, the Colombian peso has weakened 0.9%, not only due to the strength of the dollar observed today, but also to the losses observed yesterday by emerging markets, when the local market was closed.

The currency is testing re-entry into the medium-term depreciation channel, which it passed through at the beginning of the month.

Colombian operators will look at manufacturing production and retail sales data. A good inflation behavior gives the central bank more space to maintain a flexible monetary policy, unlike other Latin American pairs, even if the economic activity data surpasses the estimates.

Some of the information comes from currency traders familiar with the transactions who asked not to be identified because they are not authorized to speak publicly.

Original Note: CLP, COP Drop on Broad Dollar Strength Before Fed: Inside Andes

NOTE: Davison Santana is a currency strategist writing for Bloomberg. The comments you make are your own and are not intended to be investment advice.

