Currencies fall in response to Fed statement: Andes FX

(Bloomberg) – Andean currencies are underperforming their Latin American peers as markets in both countries were closed when the Fed issued the announcement Wednesday that pushed emerging market currencies lower. A sharp drop in commodities, including copper, is also affecting the Chilean peso.

Both the Chilean and Colombian pesos weakened 1.2%, by far the worst performance in Latin America. The Chilean currency is heading toward the upper bound of the 694-747 pesos per dollar range as traders adjust their positions to a less expansive stance from the Fed, while Chile’s rate continues at its lowest level.

Base metals were down and copper hit its lowest level in nearly two months, as the dollar strengthened against most currencies amid the shock of the Federal Open Market Committee statement.

The Chamber curve is rising between 3 and 7 basis points, adding to the recent upward movement caused by the conviction of traders that the central bank should start a cycle of monetary tightening earlier than expected due to the solid economic recovery , especially after the Fed signaled a less expansive stance.

The Colombian peso is once again within the commercial depreciation channel that led the market in the first five months of the year. The key level at 3,752 pesos provides a primary resistance to the dollar should the peso continue to depreciate.

The IBR curve also increases along with all swap curves in Latin America. Colombia still observes the best inflationary behavior among its peers, with an increase of 3.3% compared to a target range of 2% to 4%, which may give the Banco de la República room to maintain a flexible monetary policy for a longer time.

(Some of the information comes from currency traders familiar with the transactions who asked not to be identified because they are not authorized to speak publicly.)

