curious things that are happening now with the pandemic

Condom sales skyrocket as Covid 19 restrictions are relaxed. Photo: getty Images.

The easing of restrictions and social distancing measures around the world have caused a curious – although predictable – phenomenon: condom sales have exploded.

According to Reckitt Benckiser, manufacturer of health, hygiene and nutrition products and parent company of the condom brand Durex, condom sales experienced double-digit growth “led by strong growth in China, which benefited from the easing of condoms. restrictions on social distancing “.

“Our Sexual Wellness segment improved in the second half of the year (2020) as social distancing restrictions related to COVID-19 decreased,” Reckitt CEO Laxman Narasimhan said in the company’s annual report.

Narasimhan had previously said that condom sales fell in most markets last March when much of people around the world had to be confined to their homes.

In the company’s latest quarterly report, the executive reaffirmed that Reckitt “has already seen some of the adverse effects of COVID begin to reverse.”

The company also noted that “most other markets” have also shown revenue growth over the past three months. In the midst of the pandemic, male condoms were not as in demand due to social distancing measures.

You may also like:

Unilever claims that sales of its antiperspirants have fallen. Photo: Getty Images.

Less deodorants

Another personal products company also revealed a curious trend. Consumer goods giant Unilever reported that sales of its Lynx Sure and Dove antiperspirants fell.

Consumers abandoned their personal hygiene habits while they were confined to their homes, the funny thing is that these sales do not show a recovery now that in some countries the restrictions are much less strict than months ago thanks to vaccination campaigns.

Read more

The company said in a statement: “Deodorants declined in high single digits as the deodorant market was also affected by lower consumer use.”

Other than that, Unilever shares rose 3.11% Thursday morning as the consumer goods giant beat first-quarter sales expectations. The UK-listed shares of the company, which includes Lipton tea and Hellmann’s mayonnaise, said they are off to a good start to the year, as underlying sales rose 5.7% in the three months to March. This was ahead of analysts’ forecast of 3.9%.

Unilever, which owns Cup-a-Soup, Buavita and Knorr, noted strong demand for its household foods in North America and Europe, while demand for most beauty and personal care categories has remained subdued. .

VIDEO | The incredible means of transportation of drug traffickers