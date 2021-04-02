Curious study found that MLB teams that sell the most hot dogs also win the most games



The Dodgers are the baseball team that sells the most hot dogs during a game.

Photo: Jonathan Ferrey / Getty Images

Now that the Major League Baseball (MLB) season is beginning there will be thousands of fans at each game waiting for the capacity of the parks to increase as more people get vaccinated and COVID-19 rates continue to decline.

This slow return to sporting normality will also mean an increase in meat consumption. In a middle season fans eat approximately 20 million hot dogs and 4.5 million sausages, according to a report from the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council (NHDSC).

More hot dogs, more wins

Believe it or not, research indicates that in general, MLB teams that sell the most hot dogs also win the most games. The Council gathered sales data over five years to show that hot dogs can conquer it all.

Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals each sold more than a million hot dogs and sausages a year during the five-year period under review and those teams were also five of the seven MLB teams with the most wins in the same period.

This result “is correlative, not causal.” But according to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, he prefers to see this as an unequivocal victory for food sales.

The Dodgers, the current world champions, are the baseball team that sells the most hot dogs during a game.

“It is clear that well-fed and enthusiastic fans are also driving victory,” NHDSC President Eric Mittenthal said in the press release, further assuring that “no food makes fans happier at a baseball game than hot dogs and sausages“.

Hopefully soon we can return to the confines of ballpark seats to enjoy MLB games and hot dogs in hand.

Although the number of fans in stadium seats will be smaller at this time, the emotional connection between hot dogs and baseball remains and “will surely grow again when fans return to the stadium this summer,” Mittenthal said.

