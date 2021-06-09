Curious request from fans of The Lord of the Rings to Amazon

Amazon is preparing a series on The Lord of the Rings that will be the most expensive in history, but it seems that that is not enough for the fans and they ask for something else.

For now, we have very few details of the series of The Lord of the rings what are you preparing Amazon, but what is clear is that there are many expectations around. Since the work of JRR Tolkien has a huge following all over the world. There have been some rumors for a while that suggest there will be nudity scenes in the series. Something that the fans are not liking at all, so this has caused them to create a petition to prevent these types of scenes from happening. At the time of writing this news, it had already reached the figure of 39,000 signatures in change.org and they only need 50,000, so they will arrive very soon.

The Lord of the rings It is not Game of Thrones, since the fans ask that the line of the movies of Peter jackson in the visual subject and in the tone. Therefore, nude or sex scenes have no place in more familiar products.

This is the request:

“Amazon is preparing a Lord of the Rings series ahead of the trilogy. They have hired intimacy coaches and asked that the actors feel comfortable doing nude scenes at castings. Tolkien’s work is truly healthy and full of incredible Christian symbolism. He was a devout Catholic and his memory need not be stained with gratuitous nudity or even nudity in the slightest. Tolkien’s creations have always been mostly FAMILY friendly… KEEP IT THAT WAY. “

As we have commented before The Lord of the rings has a large number of fans but they are also usually quite perfectionists with the work of JRR Tolkien, so they want the adaptations to be as faithful as possible. Now what Amazon is telling a new story, everything is expected to fit together perfectly.

The series of The Lord of the rings stars Robert Aramayo, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Joseph Mawle, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Budge, Morfydd Clark, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie. Vickers and Daniel Weyman.

Hopefully you can enjoy this program, which will undoubtedly be one of the most impressive in the catalog of Amazon.