Curiosity samples reveal remnants of potentially organic compounds on Mars

A team of NASA researchers suspect they have come up with a great discovery: remnants of organic compounds on the Martian surface. Analyzing the samples collected by the Curiosity rover, they have found salts that could belong to ancient organic compounds. If they can prove this, it will be a huge step in the exploration and search for life in the past of Mars.

According to a post in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets, they are essentially the remains of organic compounds that would theoretically be capable of sustaining microbial organisms. From there, researchers can have a better point of reference to study life on Mars, how it was produced, and where it was produced.

To make such a claim, the researchers have relied on two of the Curiosity rover’s instruments. The first one is the Sample Analysis at Mars, which analyzes samples based on what gases they emit at different temperature levels when the samples are incinerated.

Sample Analysis at Mars found indirect evidence of organic salts in samples from Mars. Now it will be the Chemistry and Mineralogy instrument who will have to verify these evidences. It would not be the first time.

Matter of time

It will take some time until we can discover more evidence or verify it. Unfortunately, the Perseverance rover that arrived a few months ago on Mars cannot analyze samples to see if they are organic or not since it does not have the instrumentation for it. Therefore, what is left for NASA is to wait for the ExoMars of the European Space Agency to arrive with its instrument capable of analyzing the chemistry of the Martian soil (it will be launched in 2022).

Meanwhile, the team of researchers has recreated here on Earth the salts detected by Curiosity. After analyzing them and following the same incineration process as the rover, they have obtained the same results. However, this is not a confirmation but just a reverse engineering experiment to support the theory. We will have to wait a little longer to confirm that there was life on Mars.

