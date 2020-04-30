Despite the fact that current systems are usually safer and more efficient than previous versions, due to their enormous complexity, a fault, a problem, an element that dislodges the entire OS always creeps in. iOS is one of the most effective operating systems out there, but even Apple sometimes has to deal with unexpected problems.

Say Hyphen five times

If you remember, in 2016 came a problem with the date in iOS 11: If you manually put the date of the terminal on the iPhone to January 1, 1970, you caused the mobile to enter a restart loop, something that was solved by Apple with a ‘fix’. And at the beginning of last 2018, if we put a certain Hindu symbol in a message Belonging to the Telugu language and we sent it, it was able to block the recipient’s mobile as soon as it tried to read the message. Not only from iPhone to iPhone, but also even on Apple laptops and PCs with macOS operating system. A bug in iOS 11.2 that was fixed in iOS 11.3.

Since last February, on sites like Reddit and the like, a story has been circulating related to Apple mobiles. And it seems that, if you say the word “Hyphen” 5 times to the search assistant, the iPhone will bricke you directly and you’re left with a very expensive paperweight. Digital legend, or serious failure? There is only one way to find out, and at Kaspersky Lab, digital security experts dared to do it as we see on their blog.

A little reboot, nothing more

Say the word ‘hyphen’, which means script in English, five times it does cause a reaction on an iPhone, but it is far from breaking your phone. It seems that in doing so, “the iOS launcher closes and redirects you to the home screen. But the phone works like before, does not lose information, because what we can say is safe for your iPhone ”.

According to Kaspersky “Even we tried to create a text note and use the voice input function to say “hyphen” five times and check in this way if having a file open data loss occurs, but it was not the case. The text with the word “hyphen” repeated several times remained intact after the launcher was blocked, so the action should not cause loss of data. “

At the moment, it has been confirmed that the trick works on iPhone 6, 6s, 6s Max, 8, X and XS Max without iOS 12.1. Does not work on iPhone SE with iOS 10.3.1This error may have occurred in a recent version of iOS. In this sub-reddit we can see how the reset affects some users with certain OS and iPhone models, but not others. For example in iOS 12.2 happens, in iOS 12.1.3 or 12.1.4 not. Mystery solved.