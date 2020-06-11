Curiosities: The stomp that prevented Felipe Melo from reaching Real Madrid | Football news | Soccer trivia | Soccer

The Brazilian midfielder recalled when his move to Spain was frustrated at the World Cup in South Africa.

Felipe Melo is one of the most aggressive and controversial players in Brazil.

Photo:

Taken from Twitter: @Palmeiras

By:

Christian Amézquita

June 11, 2020, 01:43 p.m.

June 11 marks the tenth anniversary of the 2010 South Africa World Cup, an event that left great games (such as the Spain-Germany semi-final), memorable scenes (such as De Jong’s kick to Xabi Alonso) and a champion worthy of remembrance (Spain) .

Precisely Felipe Melo spoke about the match in which his transfer to Real Madrid was frustrated, due to a strong infringement on the Dutchman Arjen Robben. Recall that Brazil and the Netherlands faced each other in the quarterfinals.

“We already had everything agreed at that time,” said the midfielder in dialogue with the ‘As’ newspaper, but everything was frustrated when, in the middle of the World Cup, the Brazilian knocked down Robben and stepped on his left thigh while on the ground. Reason why he was expelled immediately.

Although he lost the great possibility of playing in the merengue team and acknowledged that “I would have liked”, he said that “perhaps I would not have had the idolatry that I have today in Galatasaray. I became the best Brazilian in Turkish football. ”

Regarding his controversial character, Melo stated: “I have a strong character. I am a professional, I am an uncle who came out of the worst favelas in Brazil to succeed, to conquer thanks to God and to make a family, which I have today, very beautiful. Inside the field I transform, I want to win, no matter how. I have to win. Always with honesty and respect for the adversary, but I want to win ”.

